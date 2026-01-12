Turkish, Uzbek FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation on Monday with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan and Saidov discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The two also discussed preparations for an upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting between the two countries.

News.Az