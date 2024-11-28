Türkiye and Oman sign 10 agreements during Sultan's landmark visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq signed 10 agreements during the Sultan's historic first visit to Turkey, News.az reports citing TRT World .

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman was signed on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and water.Ankara aims to increase its trade volume with Oman initially to $5 billion, reflecting their current potential, Erdogan added, pointing to developing economic ties between Türkiye and the Gulf state.“Starting in 2025, with the start of liquefied gas supplies from Oman, we will enter a new phase in our energy cooperation,” he added.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also mentioned that the US president’s new push for Gaza ceasefire comes belatedly but is still important.“President (Joe) Biden's announcement of a new initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza is a step that is long overdue but nonetheless an important one,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference.Regional and global peace cannot be achieved unless an urgent, just, lasting ceasefire is established in Gaza, said President Erdogan, speaking the day after a ceasefire started between Lebanon and Israel after months of cross-border fighting.On a landmark visit to Türkiye, Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said on Thursday hailed the nation’s stance on international issues facing the region.“Oman would like to express our support for Türkiye's stance on international issues concerning our region,” Haitham said.Stating that everyone’s common desire is establish a secure environment in the region, Haitham called for working together to strengthen cooperation in the region.He also urged continued cooperation to bring a two-state solution to life in Palestine, underlining the need for the establishment of justice and peace for all.

News.Az