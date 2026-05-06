Türkiye and Saudi Arabia plan visa easing agreement

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Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are set to sign an agreement to ease visa requirements for holders of special and diplomatic passports during talks in Ankara on Wednesday, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

The deal is expected to be signed during a meeting of the Turkey-Saudi Coordination Council chaired by Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Relations between the two countries were severely strained after the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, but both sides have taken steps since 2020 to repair ties, with noticeable improvement since 2021.

During the talks, Fidan is expected to emphasize Türkiye’s position on regional issues, including calls for “regional ownership” in addressing Middle East matters and caution against escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az