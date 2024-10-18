Türkiye arrests 9 suspects for cyber espionage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities have arrested nine suspects as part of a broader investigation into an international cyber-espionage network, security sources said on Friday.

The operation was coordinated by the National Intelligence Organization, the Gendarmerie General Command, and the National Cyber Incident Response Center, under the supervision of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals detained in the investigation has risen to 20.The suspects, facing charges of cyber espionage, sold stolen personal data to buyers, including terrorist organizations, via social media platforms.Further investigations revealed that organized crime groups were using the stolen data to blackmail citizens, with a particular focus on young people and children.In response, 18 websites involved in the sale of this illicit information have been taken down.

