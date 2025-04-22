Türkiye, Australia discuss global issues, bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn discussed bilateral relations along with global and regional issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During a meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said that his country will continue to develop cooperation in many areas, particularly trade, tourism and transportation to strengthen “deep ties between Türkiye and Australia through the actions to be undertaken,” News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He stressed the need to intensify the international community’s efforts to end Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza.

“Türkiye is making an intense effort to deliver uninterrupted aid to the region as quickly as possible, and that achieving permanent peace in the region can be realized through a two-state solution,” the Turkish president said.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Erdoğan's chief adviser and other officials attended the meeting held at the Presidential Complex.

News.Az