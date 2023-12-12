Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties ‘unparalleled and example for the world’: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s main testament was the liberation of Karabakh and restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagci told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“This year, on the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan ensured the complete restoration of Karabakh. President Ilham Aliyev have successfully implemented what the National Leader wanted to do. When the Azerbaijani President announced the liberation of Shusha three years ago, he said he was happy to have fulfilled his father's will,” the Turkish diplomat noted.

“The relations established by the Great Leader with Türkiye have raised to the highest level by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Today, Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are an example for the world and unparalleled. We inherited this from the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and determined to continue it,” Ambassador Bagci added.

News.Az