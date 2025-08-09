Türkiye battles wildfires amid hottest July in 55 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Türkiye's environment ministry, the country recorded its hottest July in 55 years, with temperatures at 66 of its 220 weather stations rising by an average of 1.9 degrees compared to previous years.

The extreme heat has fueled several wildfires, prompting a massive response from authorities and the loss of 14 lives last month, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The searing heat shattered the previous national record of 49.5°C, set in August 2023.

This year, the town of Silopi in Sirnak province, near the Iraq and Syrian borders, recorded an even higher temperature.

The intense heatwave has exacerbated the wildfire season, with a major blaze in the northwestern province of Canakkale forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people on Friday.

The Dardanelles Strait was temporarily closed to maritime traffic as two fires raged in the area.

In videos posted online, emergency firefighting airplanes can be seen working to subdue the flames, with some footage showing the fires advancing dangerously close to populated areas.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Türkiye confirmed the ongoing battle, stating, "Our struggle against the rising flames in Çanakkale continues. Our air fleet, ground vehicles, and forest heroes are tirelessly on duty for the Green Homeland."

A local nature enthusiast, identified as Orman Mühendisi, described the challenging conditions on the ground. "Last night, during the Çanakkale fire... While we were saying that we had completely taken control of the frontline, flames suddenly flared up, and the fire spread to another block of forest," he said.

He further emphasized the critical role of wind in the fire's progression, noting that "strong winds frequently change the direction of the flames, making it difficult to maintain both the frontline and the implementation of intervention plans."

The rugged terrain also complicated efforts to deploy hoses, but quick action from the protectors of the forest brought the situation under control.

Beyond the fires, the prolonged heatwave has raised concerns about potential water shortages.

The Aegean resort town of Cesme has already implemented restrictions on tap water for residents and tourists from 11pm to 6am since July 25.

News.Az