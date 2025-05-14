Türkiye calls on all Libyan parties to engage in dialogue for dispute resolution

Türkiye calls on all Libyan parties to engage in dialogue for dispute resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Türkiye called on all parties in Libya to engage in dialogue to resolve disputes and to implement an immediate ceasefire.

"We call on all parties to implement a full and lasting ceasefire without delay and to engage in dialogue to settle disputes," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The statement came after violence erupted between armed groups in several areas of the capital Tripoli.

Ankara is "closely monitoring" the deteriorating situation in and around Tripoli, it added.

The statement expressed Türkiye's readiness to contribute toward achieving a lasting and sustainable resolution.

Libya’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that a ceasefire took effect in Tripoli after renewed armed clashes.

A ministry statement said the ceasefire began in all areas of Tripoli facing unrest as part of efforts “to protect civilians, preserve state institutions, and avoid further escalation.”

It said regular forces, in coordination with security agencies, have taken necessary measures to ensure calm, including “the deployment of neutral units at a number of contact points to ensure stability and prevent any on-the-ground friction."

The ministry called on all parties to fully commit to the ceasefire and to refrain from any action that could lead to renewed tensions.

News.Az