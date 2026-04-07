AI startups court law students in fight for legal market

Startups such as Harvey and Legora are offering free access to their tools in a bid to build early loyalty among future lawyers who will soon enter major law firms and corporate legal departments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Legora recently began providing free training and access to its AI-powered legal research and drafting tools to students at several top institutions, including Stanford Law School, the University of Chicago, and Northwestern.

Harvey has launched a similar program, now expanded to 17 U.S. law schools, including Penn, New York University, and UCLA.

The strategy reflects a broader industry push to embed AI tools into legal education, ensuring students become familiar with platforms before entering the workforce.

Generative AI tools for lawyers have expanded rapidly since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, creating a crowded and highly competitive market.

Industry estimates suggest the legal AI sector could grow to around $10 billion annually by 2030, attracting both startups and established legal tech firms.

Companies like Harvey and Legora rely on large language models developed by firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic, adding legal-specific systems for research, drafting, and case analysis.

New entrants are competing directly with long-established providers like LexisNexis and Westlaw, which already have strong ties to law schools and legal professionals.

These legacy platforms are also expanding AI-powered offerings and providing discounted or free access to students, ensuring they remain relevant in a changing market.

Startups say law school exposure is key to long-term adoption.

Harvey executives note that students who learn the tools early are more likely to recommend them later in law firms, while Legora sees education partnerships as a way to strengthen the overall legal AI ecosystem.

Harvey, recently valued at $11 billion, and Legora, valued at $5.55 billion, both see law students as a strategic entry point into the broader legal services market.

Law schools say AI tools are becoming an important part of legal training, helping students draft documents, prepare arguments, and analyze case law.

However, educators also warn about limitations, including the risk of AI-generated inaccuracies or “hallucinations,” which require students to critically evaluate outputs.

Other legal tech firms, including Clio, Spellbook, and GenieAI, are also offering free access programs to law schools worldwide as competition intensifies.

Students, meanwhile, say early exposure influences their long-term preferences, with many more likely to continue using tools they first learn during their studies.

As AI reshapes the legal industry, law schools have become an increasingly important battleground for companies hoping to secure the next generation of paying customers.