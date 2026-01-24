Türkiye claims only Trump can pressure Israel to end Gaza war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has identified US President Donald Trump as the sole figure with the decisive leverage to pressure Israel into ending its military operations in the Gaza Strip, while cautioning Washington against military intervention in Iran.

In an interview aired Friday, Fidan expressed his conviction that President Trump holds the key to stopping the conflict. "We believe that President Trump is the only person who can really put pressure on Israel," Fidan said. He characterized Trump as independent of various lobby interests and thus capable of taking autonomous action to curb what Türkiye views as Israel's "wrong behavior." Fidan confirmed Türkiye's willingness to participate in an international stabilization force in Gaza, pending broad international consensus.

Shifting focus to Iran, Fidan offered clear advice to US policymakers: "I will advise my American friends: 'Don't make it.’" He argued that existing sanctions are already severely impacting Iran's economy and fueling protests, and that further pressure could corner Tehran into preparing for a worst-case scenario. Emphasizing Iran's regional importance, he stated, "Stability in Iran is important for all of us," and reaffirmed that dialogue is the only viable path to resolving international disputes with Tehran.

Fidan noted a positive shift in regional diplomacy, particularly regarding Syria and Gaza, where regional actors are taking more ownership—an approach he said aligns with Trump's policy methodology. On Türkiye's long-stalled EU membership bid, Fidan argued that progress is blocked by the bloc's "identity-based political mindset" toward Türkiye, suggesting that Europe's failure to become a truly trans-civilizational project is the core obstacle.

The Foreign Minister welcomed a significant correction in US policy under Trump regarding Syria. He criticized the previous US administration's cooperation with the PKK-affiliated YPG, stating that a NATO ally cannot support a terror organization hostile to another NATO member. Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for equal constitutional citizenship for all Syrians within a unified state.

