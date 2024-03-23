Türkiye condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Russia's Moscow region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, that Ankara condemned Friday’s "heinous terrorist attack" in the Moscow region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Fidan expressed Türkiye’s condemnation of the attack in a telephone call to Lavrov while conveying his condolences to the Russian people and government, sources said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said separately in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we learned of the many deaths and injuries resulting from the attack on a concert hall in Moscow this evening."

In addition, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz wrote on X: "I condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on a concert hall in Moscow, the capital of Russia, in which many people lost their lives and were injured."

"Terrorism targeting innocent people is a crime against humanity, no matter where it is in the world or who commits it," he said.

He offered condolences "to the families of those who lost their lives and the Russian people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Yilmaz characterized terrorism a “scourge” on the entire world. “Therefore, we need to increase international cooperation on terrorism,” he said.

He urged countries not to engage with terror organizations but work together against them.

“Whatever guise it may be under, religious, ethnic, or ideological, we condemn terrorism. Let me once again emphasize that terrorism is an inhumane method,” he added.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” targeting civilians and extended condolences to Russia and its people.

Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief advisor to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also condemned the attack "targeting innocent people at the concert hall in Moscow."

"Wherever in the world it may occur, we will stand against terrorist attacks targeting innocent civilians," he said on X.

"Our condolences to the Russian people and the Government of the Russian Federation," he added.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic “strongly” condemned the attack and offered condolences to Russia and its people on X.





