Türkiye condemns Israel for violating Gaza ceasefire

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that Israel's attacks on Gaza represent a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month.

Ankara is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties resulting from these attacks, the ministry said on Tuesday, reiterating the call for full compliance with the ceasefire to preserve the hope of lasting peace and to establish regional security, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

It called on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace and stability.

Türkiye will maintain its solidarity with the Palestinian people and continue to support efforts to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region, the ministry added.

News.Az