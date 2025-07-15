Türkiye condemns Israeli intervention in southern Syria, urges immediate halt

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Türkiye condemned Israel's military intervention in the recent developments in southern Syria, with the Foreign Ministry calling for an immediate halt to the attacks.

This new arrangement seeks to boost both countries' drone and munition capabilities with advanced systems. The revised deal is expected to address previous shortcomings and enhance military effectiveness, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Indian air defence system thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan in the aftermath of the May 7 Operation Sindoor precision strikes against Pak terror launch pads. Most of these drones were obtained by Pakistan from Turkey and China, putting the effectiveness of these devices under scanner.

Turkey's Baykar, a prominent drone manufacturer, is at the centre of these discussions, aiming to supply enhanced drones and munitions. The collaboration is seen as a strategic move to fortify defence ties between the two countries.

Baykar recently conducted successful tests of its KEMANKE 1 AI-powered mini smart cruise missile, demonstrating precision-strike capabilities.

These tests took place in orlu and Kean, in the Turkish provinces of Tekirda and Edirne, showcasing the missile's effectiveness against airborne and ground targets. The success of these tests is crucial for Turkey's defence industry, highlighting its growing capabilities.

