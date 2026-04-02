Zendaya, Robert Pattinson open up on relationships

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Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have opened up about love, trust, and emotional boundaries while discussing their new film The Drama, which explores the tension between romantic idealism and the fear of not truly knowing a partner.

The actors discussed the film’s central question: whether it’s possible, or even healthy, to fully know everything about the person you love, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In The Drama, Zendaya and Pattinson play an engaged couple whose relationship is shaken a week before their wedding when a secret from the past comes to light. The story examines how one revelation can destabilize trust and force couples to rethink what they know about each other.

The conversation between the actors mirrored the film’s themes.

Pattinson argued that relationships can be suffocated by too much emotional disclosure, suggesting that people are often happier when they accept uncertainty and unpredictability in a partner.

Zendaya, however, emphasized emotional safety and connection, saying that knowing someone’s core values helps couples grow together even as they change over time.

The discussion highlighted two contrasting views on intimacy:

Pattinson leaned toward privacy and emotional boundaries

Zendaya leaned toward trust built through shared understanding and communication

Both agreed that relationships naturally evolve, but differed on how much of the past should be shared early on.

The actors also reflected on how people change over time, with Zendaya noting that life experience, especially in close relationships, reshapes how we understand others.

Pattinson added that people often sense early on whether a relationship will work, even if they choose to continue despite doubts.

The interview ended on a softer note, with both actors describing moments in their personal lives when they felt truly “seen” by people close to them, highlighting the comfort, vulnerability, and quiet understanding that define lasting relationships.

News.Az