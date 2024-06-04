Türkiye declares intention to join BRICS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday expressed his country’s intention to join the BRICS.

“Türkiye would like to join BRICS and this issue will be discussed at the group’s ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod,” the top diplomat said, News.Az reports citing international media.According to Fidan, some European countries are against Türkiye joining the EU, so the Turkish authorities are considering BRICS as an alternative integration platform. "We cannot ignore the fact that BRICS, as an important cooperation platform, offers some other countries a good alternative," he said. "We see potential in BRICS," the top Turkish diplomat added.Fidan also said that he was hoping to attend the group’s foreign ministers’ meeting in Russia.

News.Az