Türkiye detains 29 over alleged Daesh propaganda in Istanbul

Turkish security forces have detained 29 suspects in Istanbul over alleged Daesh propaganda, News.Az reports, citing TRT World. The coordinated counterterror operation took place across 29 addresses in the city, authorities said, following a deadly incident in Yalova province believed to be linked to the extremist group.

According to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, 28 of the suspects were accused of spreading Daesh propaganda on social media, while one was believed to have direct links to the organisation.

Searches of properties led to the seizure of three handguns, ammunition, digital materials, and organisational documents. Officials added that the operation is connected to a recent counterterror raid in Yalova, where three police officers were killed and six suspects were neutralised.

