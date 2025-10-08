Türkiye detains 6 IS suspects in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police detained six suspected foreign fighters of the Islamic State (IS) in Istanbul on Wednesday as part of an operation aimed at dismantling the group's network in the country, local authorities announced, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor stated that the operation targeted a total of 10 high-ranking IS members, including those involved in the group's so-called migration and logistics committee.

The suspects were believed to have connections to conflict zones, posing a significant threat to Türkiye's national security. The statement added that operations to capture the remaining suspects are still underway.

The nationalities of the suspects were not immediately clear.

Türkiye officially designated IS as a terrorist organization in 2013 and has since been targeted by the group in multiple attacks. In response, Ankara has launched numerous counter-terrorism operations both domestically and abroad.

News.Az