Türkiye eliminates 6 ISIS terrorists in counterterrorism operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six ISIS (Daesh) terrorists were killed during a counterterrorism operation in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Yalova, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

Ali Yerlikaya said that three police officers were also killed after the terrorists opened fire on them, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He added that eight police officers and one security guard were wounded in the clash.

The operation targeted ISIS terrorists in Yalova and was carried out by Turkish security forces as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the minister said.

According to the minister, in the last month, 138 suspects were arrested in operations conducted against the ISIS terrorist organization, and 97 suspects were prosecuted.

Separately, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on Monday that five suspects have been taken into custody and five public prosecutors have been assigned for investigation.

News.Az