7 police wounded in ISIS raid in Türkiye

Seven police officers were injured after suspects opened fire during an operation against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Yalova, authorities said early on December 29.

Counterterrorism units from the Yalova Provincial Police Department carried out a planned raid targeting ISIS at a house on the road to Elmalık village, near the city center. During the operation, suspects fired at police, triggering a clash that left seven officers wounded, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

Special operations police units from the neighboring province of Bursa were deployed to support the raid, while security measures were tightened in the surrounding area as the operation continued.

The Yalova Governor’s Office confirmed the incident in a statement, saying all injured officers were immediately taken to hospital and that none are in life-threatening condition.

“During a planned operation against the ISIS terrorist organization, seven police officers were injured. Special Operations units from Bursa were dispatched to provide support. According to initial medical assessments, the injured personnel are not in critical condition,” the statement said.

Authorities said security and intervention efforts at the scene were continuing in a controlled manner with reinforcements.

Why it matters: The incident highlights the ongoing security threat posed by extremist groups in Türkiye and the risks faced by police during counterterrorism operations, even in regions away from the country’s borders.

