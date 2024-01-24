Türkiye emphasizes importance of Iran's increasing support in fight against terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye once again emphasized the importance of Iran's increasing support in the fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I condemn heinous terrorist attack in Kerman on Jan. 3. I want to express that Türkiye stands by Iran in the fight against terrorism," President Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi following their meeting in Ankara.

Both leaders discussed the importance of further strengthening cooperation against the PKK/PYD/YPG, PJAK terror groups, which target the security of countries and the region, Erdogan said.

"We prioritize deepening our relations with our neighbor Iran based on mutual trust and common interests," he said, adding that they once again confirmed this commitment during the meeting.

"We have made progress … toward our annual $30 billion trade target with Iran," Erdogan said.

Both presidents discussed mutual steps to be taken with Raisi to improve trade between two countries, he added.

"We indicated that resolving the challenges faced by our business community would make a significant contribution to these efforts," the Turkish president said.

