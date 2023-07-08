Türkiye exerts 'most intense efforts’ to end Russia-Ukraine war: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said early Saturday that Türkiye has made the "most intense efforts" to end the Russia-Ukraine war through talks "on the basis of international law,” News.az reports citing Anadolu.

His comments came at a news conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy visited Türkiye on Friday to discuss relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the war, the Black Sea grain deal and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

"In the war that we will wake up to on the 500th day, the Ukrainian people are defending the territorial integrity and independence of their country. From the moment the danger of conflict began to emerge, we made every effort to prevent war," said Erdogan.

News.Az