Türkiye grants visa-free access to Chinese tourists

Türkiye has removed visa requirements for citizens of the People’s Republic of China, allowing visa-free entry for short-term tourism and transit stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, according to a presidential decree published Wednesday.

The decision, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, exempts holders of ordinary Chinese passports from visas for tourist visits and transit travel to Türkiye, with the 90-day maximum stay applicable within any 180-day period, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette and will enter into force on Jan. 2.

The move is expected to contribute to the development of tourism, trade and people-to-people ties between Türkiye and China.

