Erdogan calls Israel's Somaliland recognition illegal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Tuesday that Israel's decision to formally recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland was an illegal and unacceptable move, accusing Israel of attempting to destabilize the Horn of Africa.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, Erdogan also said Turkey was planning on starting offshore energy drilling off the coast of Somalia in 2026 as per a bilateral agreement, adding that it was adding two new drilling vessels to its fleet, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az