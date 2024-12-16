Türkiye is prepared to provide military training to Syria if the new government requests it, according to a statement from the minister

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler stated that the new Syrian administration should be allowed to govern based on their positive messages, and Türkiye is prepared to offer military training if requested, News.Az reports citing the Reuters .

"In their first statement, the new administration that toppled Assad announced that it would respect all government institutions, the United Nations and other international organisations," Guler told reporters in Ankara in comments authorised for publication on Sunday."We think that we need to see what the new administration will do and to give them a chance."When asked whether Türkiye was considering military cooperation with the new Syrian government, Guler said Ankara already had military cooperation and training agreements with many countries."(Türkiye) is ready to provide the necessary support if the new administration requests it," he added.

