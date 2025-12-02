Türkiye launches first homegrown space tug

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s first fully domestic orbital transfer vehicle, FGN-TUG-S01, successfully began its space mission after launching on Nov. 28 via SpaceX Falcon 9.

The spacecraft, featuring the world’s first hybrid rocket engine fired in orbit, will transport satellites to higher orbits and extend their mission lifetimes, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Developed entirely by Fergani Space, the OTV’s systems include flight computers, avionics, power, and thermal controls. The mission also lays the groundwork for Türkiye’s Ulugbey GPS system and future satellite constellations.

