Türkiye marks 87th anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

Türkiye marked the 87th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's death on Monday with a solemn state ceremony at Anıtkabir, his mausoleum in the capital Ankara.

The ceremony began with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, Cabinet members, political party leaders, senior judicial figures, and military commanders, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan laid a wreath of red and white carnations shaped as the Turkish flag on Ataturk’s tomb.

At 9.05 am local time (0605GMT), the exact time of Ataturk’s passing, participants observed a moment of silence, followed by the singing of the national anthem. During the tribute, the Turkish flag was lowered to half-staff.

Later, Erdogan and accompanying officials proceeded to the Misak-i Milli Tower, where he signed the Anitkabir Memorial Book, paying tribute to Ataturk and his comrades-in-arms.

"We passionately protect the Republic of Türkiye, which you called your 'greatest work,' and continue to adorn every inch of our country with new achievements," Erdogan wrote.

"Under the leadership of competent and qualified cadres, Türkiye is progressing with confident steps on its path to becoming a global power," he added.

Ataturk served as the republic’s first president until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at age 57 due to cirrhosis.

Turkish people traditionally visit Ataturk's mausoleum every Nov. 10 to pay their respects to the nation’s founder.

News.Az