Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces “neutralized” five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The terrorists were targeted in the Hakurk region via airstrikes, the ministry said on X. "We will continue our fight with great perseverance and determination to free our noble nation from terrorism," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

