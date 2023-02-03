Türkiye praises Azerbaijan’s important role in Europe's energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan proved to be a reliable partner by putting forward an idea of the Southern Gas Corridor and by implementing this internationally significant economic project, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to him, gas is exported to Europe thanks to cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

The Minister noted green energy is gaining importance in the world and Azerbaijan has a great potential to export alternative energy. Exploitation and export of alternative energy sources of the Caspian Sea is a very real project. After the implementation of this project, the Southern Gas Corridor will become the Green Corridor, the minister added.

News.Az