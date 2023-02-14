Türkiye provides financial support to families of earthquake victims – Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 100,000 Turkish liras ($5,311) have been provided to the families of victims of an earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan said, News.az reports.

"We have given 100,000 Turkish liras to the relatives of those who died during the earthquake for their urgent needs. We will provide additional support to our citizens in accordance with the needs that will arise in the coming days," Erdogan added.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

News.Az