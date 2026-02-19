Türkiye ready to send troops to Gaza, condemns ceasefire breaches

Turkiye’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan speaks during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace [Murat Gok/Anadolu]

Ankara is ready to commit troops to Gaza, Türkiye ’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan said at the Board of Peace summit.

“We can also contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation of health and education sectors as well as the training of the police force. In addition, we are prepared to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Netanyahu has explicitly opposed Turkiye sending troops to Gaza.

Fidan also referenced the continued violations of the Gaza “ceasefire”, which experts said are likely to hinder foreign force deployment.

“The humanitarian situation remains fragile and ceasefire violations continue to occur. A prompt, coordinated and effective response is, therefore, essential,” Fidan said.

News.Az