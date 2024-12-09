Türkiye ready to take responsibility for everything necessary to ensure Syria's unity - Fidan

Türkiye ready to take responsibility for everything necessary to ensure Syria's unity - Fidan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is ready to take responsibility for everything that needs to be done to heal the wounds of Syria.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, News.Az reports."The Syrian regime's refusal to take the initiative initiated by our esteemed President, foreseeing the upcoming process in Syria, led to the development of events that justified us.Turkey is ready to take responsibility for everything that needs to be done to heal the wounds of Syria and ensure its unity, integrity and security.Thus, millions of Syrians forced to leave their homes will be able to return to their lands," Hakan Fidan said.

News.Az