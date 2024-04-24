Türkiye rejects ‘one-sided’ statements on 1915 events

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Wednesday rejected “one-sided” statements on the events of 1915 "that have been made to satisfy certain radical circles," according to the country’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“These statements, which misrepresent historical events, also contradict international law. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has clearly stated that the events of 1915 are legitimate subject of debate," the ministry said in a statement.

“These biased and partial statements about history undermine the reconciliation efforts between the two communities, and encourage radical groups to commit hate crimes,” it added.

The ministry urged all parties to endorse its proposal for a Joint Historical Commission and to support the normalization process that has been initiated with Armenia.

Türkiye on the events of 1915 says deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

News.Az