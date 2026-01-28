Türkiye, Saudi Arabia address recent developments in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia discussed the latest developments in Syria, the implementation of the Gaza peace plan, and other regional issues.

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan held discussions on telephone call according to a source of Turkish Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citng foreign media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Tuesday during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, bilateral relations and regional developments, including Syria.

