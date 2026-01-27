Türkiye and Nigeria ink nine deals, covering media and defense

The media memorandum of understanding, valid for three years, facilitates the exchange of information, expertise, and best practices between the two countries. It also provides for organizing joint seminars, workshops, training programs, and reciprocal visits for officials and experts in the broadcasting and communication sectors. This agreement aims to foster closer ties between the media landscapes of both nations.

The signing ceremony, held after bilateral and delegation-level meetings, encompassed a wide range of sectors beyond media. Additional agreements focused on military training, diaspora policy, higher education, halal accreditation, diplomatic training, and social affairs. These accords build upon a longstanding relationship; diplomatic ties between Ankara and Abuja have been in place since November 1960.