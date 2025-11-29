Türkiye, Saudi Arabia explore new trade opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new trade potential was explored Friday at the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Istanbul, held as part of the 11th World Halal Summit.

Organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), the forum discussed sectors and initiatives aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The event, which began Wednesday in Istanbul under the theme “Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence,” runs through Nov. 29. It is held under the Turkish presidency, with support from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Turkish Trade Ministry, and the Halal Accreditation Agency.

Attended by leading Turkish and Saudi business representatives, the forum focused on strategic sectors, investment opportunities, new business areas, and long-term economic cooperation models to increase trade.

Highlights included growth in the global halal market and the two countries’ shared competitiveness. Bilateral business meetings (B2B) offered Turkish and Saudi companies a platform to forge partnerships and discuss concrete project opportunities.

