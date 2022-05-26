Turkiye says military operations on southern borders needed for security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye's current and future military operations on its southern borders do not target its neighbours' sovereignty but are necessary for Turkish security, the country's National Security Council (MGK) said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Son Dakika.

The MGK statement followed President Tayyip Erdogan's declaration on Monday that Ankara would soon launch new military operations on its southern borders to expand 30-km (20-mile) deep safe zones and combat what he described as terrorist threats there.

"Operations being carried out now and in the future to remove the terrorism threat on our southern borders do not target our neighbours' territorial integrity and sovereignty in any way," it said after a three-hour meeting chaired by Erdogan.

