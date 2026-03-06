Türkiye suspends flights to more Middle East countries amid conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish transport minister announced that Türkiye has extended the suspension of flights to several Middle Eastern destinations on Friday, citing rising security risks due to the ongoing conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the authorities are closely monitoring developments in regional airspace, noting that airspace closures continue in Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Syria, except for Aleppo, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He added that partial air traffic continues in Oman, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, while operations in the United Arab Emirates are being managed in a controlled and limited manner.

The minister said Turkish air carriers had previously suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan until March 6 due to security concerns, but the suspension has now been extended until the end of March 9 for flights operated by Turkish Airlines, AJet, Pegasus Airlines, and SunExpress.

He added that Pegasus Airlines has removed its Iran flights from its schedule until March 12, while Turkish Airlines has suspended its Iran services until March 20.

Uraloglu also said that, following daily security assessments regarding regional airspace developments, flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE will not be operated on Friday.

"Additionally, there are 4 Iraqi Airways aircraft grounded at Istanbul Airport, 2 at Mugla Dalaman Airport, and 1 at Ankara Esenboga Airport. The grounding status for a total of 7 aircraft is in effect, and the process is being followed in coordination with the relevant units," Uraloglu stated.

He also said two aircraft belonging to Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines remain at Tehran Airport, while in Iraq, there is one aircraft leased from Tailwind Airlines.

Meanwhile, following a drone-related incident at Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport, two passenger aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines were diverted and landed at Igdir Sehit Bulent Aydin Airport, where passengers were safely transferred to Nakhchivan by road.

Uraloglu said relevant units are continuing to monitor developments closely and remain in coordination with authorities to respond to any potential changes affecting regional airspace and airports.

News.Az