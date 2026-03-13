5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes central Türkiye – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck central Türkiye on Friday.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the epicenter was in the town of Niksar in Tokat province, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The tremor prompted some residents to rush into the streets, though no damage has been reported.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Sirens sound at Türkiye’s Incirlik Base

Türkiye awards UN chief Guterres with Ataturk International Peace Prize

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Ankara

Türkiye says Greece violating island status under treaties

AFAD said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.

The shaking was also felt in nearby provinces, including Samsun, Çorum, Amasya, and Sinop.

News.Az