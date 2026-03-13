5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes central Türkiye – VIDEO
Source: Shutterstock
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck central Türkiye on Friday.
According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the epicenter was in the town of Niksar in Tokat province, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The tremor prompted some residents to rush into the streets, though no damage has been reported.
AFAD said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.
The shaking was also felt in nearby provinces, including Samsun, Çorum, Amasya, and Sinop.