Türkiye to become world's most disaster-prepared country - Erdogan

The earthquakes in Türkiye on February 6, which led to some of the most loss of life and destruction in our history, will mark the beginning of a new phase, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports citing Turkish media.

"We are determined to make Türkiye the most prepared country in the world for natural disasters, the country with the fastest and most effective response to natural disasters," Erdogan noted.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.

