Türkiye to lead Gaza talks Monday amid ceasefire concerns

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday that foreign ministers from several Muslim countries will gather in Istanbul on Monday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and the next steps, expressing concern over the future of the ceasefire.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Fidan said the gathering would include foreign ministers of countries represented at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York in September, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



That meeting, to discuss the situation in Gaza, was attended by Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia.



"The topics being discussed currently are how to proceed to the second stage, the stability force," Fidan said.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted last week at his opposition to any role for Turkish security forces in the Gaza Strip as part of a mission to monitor a US-backed ceasefire with Hamas.

