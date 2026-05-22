Chemical leak at aerospace facility triggers evacuations in Garden Grove, California - VIDEO

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A leak from a large storage tank at an aerospace facility in Garden Grove, Orange County, California, prompted a hazardous materials response and temporary evacuations on Thursday, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing NBC Los Angeles.

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said crews responded to the incident at 12122 Western Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m.

#BREAKINGNEWS: A 34,000-gallon tank at an aerospace facility in Garden Grove is spewing toxic chemicals into the sky, prompting an emergency response and evacuations. https://t.co/GOQdeCVGSA pic.twitter.com/pDujZ8SmSJ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 22, 2026

According to an OCFA spokesperson quoted by NBC Los Angeles, the leaking 34,000-gallon tank contained methyl methacrylate, a flammable chemical commonly used in the aerospace industry to manufacture plastic components.

Officials issued evacuation orders for an area bounded by Garden Grove Boulevard to the north, Western Avenue to the east, Orangewood Avenue to the south and Beach Boulevard to the west.

Authorities later announced that evacuation orders for nearby residential neighborhoods were lifted around 8:40 p.m.

A reunification center for displaced residents was established at Rancho Alamito High School on Dale Street.

Several road closures were also implemented as emergency crews worked at the scene. Western Avenue was shut down between Garden Grove Boulevard and Chapman Avenue, while Lampson Avenue was closed from Santa Rosalia Avenue to Western Avenue.

News.Az