Türkiye to produce its own fighter jets

Türkiye will produce domestic fighters as part of the modernization of the F-16 to reduce dependence on imports in this area, Head of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency Ismail Demir said, News.az reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

He noted that fighters called Özgür will be equipped with ATMACA anti-ship missiles and GEZGİN missiles.

