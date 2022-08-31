Türkiye to submit radar logs to NATO showing harassment by Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is planning to submit to NATO and its allies the radar logs showing how a Greek S-300 air defense system harassed Turkish F-16 jets during mission in international airspace, sources said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Turkish jets engaged in missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas were harassed by the Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the island of Crete on Aug. 23.

However, Greek military officials deny the act, which is described as "hostile" in the NATO Rules of Engagement.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry is preparing to send the radar records of the incident to the NATO Secretariat-General and the defense ministries of alliance members.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith-efforts for peace.

Since the beginning of 2022, Greek warplanes have violated Turkish airspace 256 times and harassed Turkish jets 158 times.

Greek coast guard boats also violated Turkish territorial waters 33 times.

News.Az