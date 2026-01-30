Türkiye, Uzbekistan expand cooperation on mining

The document was signed by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Bobir Islamov, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The signing followed talks in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to Bayraktar, the agreement is designed to encourage information sharing, research and development, and the implementation of concrete joint projects, particularly in the fields of critical minerals and rare earth elements. Writing on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal, he said the memorandum represents an important step toward meeting the bilateral trade volume targets set by the two presidents and expressed hope that it would benefit both countries.

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Mirziyoyev at the presidential complex in Ankara, where the two leaders chaired the Fourth Meeting of the Türkiye–Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

In addition to the mining memorandum, the two sides signed a series of agreements and memoranda covering cooperation in health, education, culture, transport corridors, energy, higher education, free and special economic zones, as well as economic and financial affairs.