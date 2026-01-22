Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s support for Iran’s stability

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Thursday that Türkiye values Iran’s peace and stability highly and does not approve of foreign intervention, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

In a statement, the directorate said that the two leaders also discussed Türkiye–Iran bilateral relations as well as key regional issues, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Erdoğan told Pezeshkian that he is following the recent incidents in Iran closely and emphasized that Türkiye places great importance on Iran’s peace and stability. He noted that Ankara has never viewed foreign intervention scenarios targeting Iran positively.

Erdoğan also stressed that resolving existing problems and preventing any escalation of tensions in the region is in Türkiye’s interest as well. The Communications Directorate said both leaders exchanged views on ongoing regional dynamics and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining cooperation.