Türkiye wins FIVB Women's World Championship title

Türkiye eliminated China 3-1 on Sunday to win the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish national team won the final clash with sets of 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-16 in Arlington in the US state of Texas.

The Turkish national team became the champions for the first time in the history of the FIVB Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, Poland got the bronze medal after beating the US team with sets of 25-15, 16-25, 25-19, 18-25 and 17-15.

