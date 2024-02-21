Türkiye's 5th generation fighter jet completes maiden flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a historic moment, Türkiye's fifth-generation national combat aircraft, KAAN, successfully completed its maiden flight in the early hours on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Regarded as Türkiye's most ambitious technology project, the national combat aircraft KAAN was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The fifth-generation aircraft has been developed to replace the F-16 aircraft in the inventory of the Air Forces Command, which is planned to be phased out starting in the 2030s. The project was launched in 2016.

