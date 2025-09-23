Türkiye’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump supplies of F-35, F-16 fighter jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US-based Fox News television channel that he had plans to discuss with US President Donald Trump supplies of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, News.az reports.

"Right now, we are going to negotiate on this again. We expect that the United States will also do what it needs to do - both about F-35s and also the issue of F-16s and their production, maintenance, etc.," Erdogan said.

