Türkiye’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump supplies of F-35, F-16 fighter jets
- 23 Sep 2025 09:02
- 23 Sep 2025 09:44
- 1035117
- World
Source: AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US-based Fox News television channel that he had plans to discuss with US President Donald Trump supplies of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, News.az reports.
"Right now, we are going to negotiate on this again. We expect that the United States will also do what it needs to do - both about F-35s and also the issue of F-16s and their production, maintenance, etc.," Erdogan said.