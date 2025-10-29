Türkiye’s Togg enters the European market in its third year

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg is marking its third anniversary since its first model rolled off the assembly line in October 2022, while simultaneously launching sales in the European market.

Togg was a significant step toward transforming Türkiye into a global technology and manufacturing hub through electrification and mobility technologies, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Togg was founded as a joint venture by Türkiye’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), Anadolu Group, BMC, Zorlu Holding, and Turkcell, at the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Türkiye launched its homegrown car project through this joint venture to gain a foothold in the global market. The project produced the country's first indigenous electric vehicle, which was unveiled on December 27, 2019. After the EV was unveiled, work began to establish a plant for mass production.

The Togg Technology Campus opened on October 29, 2022, which coincided with Türkiye’s Republic Day. Togg's first offering, a C-segment SUV, was celebrated as it rolled off the mass production line.

Togg's homegrown EV was unveiled at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas, marking its debut on a global platform.

The brand announced the pricing of its models in March 2023, and pre-orders were granted to those selected through a lottery in the same month. The automaker increased its total production target for 2023 from 20,000 to 28,000 units after receiving over 177,000 requests for its homegrown EV.

By September 2025, Togg had delivered 73,001 vehicles to buyers.

According to data from the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD), Togg accounted for approximately one in every five EVs sold in Türkiye in 2024 and January-September 2025.

Last year, 99,489 EVs were sold in Türkiye, with Togg accounting for 30,093 of them, while 23,325 EVs sold in January-September this year were Togg-branded, out of 133,781.

The T10F, Togg's new model, went on sale on September 15 in Türkiye and September 29 in Germany. It also became the second best-selling EV in the country last month, selling 1,197 units.

Togg entered Brand Finance's list of the 125 most valuable brands in Türkiye, ranking 20th this year, after ranking 37th last year in the Istanbul Chamber of Industry's list of the top 500 largest industrial firms in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Togg continues to expand Türkiye's charging network, which is the most important prerequisite for widespread adoption of EVs.

Togg's subsidiary, Trugo, set out with the goal of establishing high-speed charging stations across the country. It provides all EVs with over 2,200 stations and over 4,500 sockets in all 81 Turkish provinces through partnerships.



- Togg T10F enters Turkish, German markets in September

Togg's second model, the T10F, debuted in the Turkish and German markets last month, while the T10X also found buyers in Germany.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said 100 Togg vehicles were exported to Germany in the first batch, with the figure expected to reach 1,000 by the end of the year.

The T10F quickly rose to prominence in the Turkish EV market, selling 1,194 units in September, trailing only the T10X, which sold 1,061 units and ranked third in the country.

The Euro NCAP program, an independent car safety benchmark, awarded both the T10X and the T10F the highest five-star rating across all tests.

The T10F can be charged to 80% from 20% in 28 minutes using fast charging. The car is available in five colors that represent different areas of Türkiye.

Additionally, the T10X 4More and T10F 4More have been available for purchase on Togg's Trumore digital platform since October 7. These two advanced models feature a dual-engine configuration with 435 horsepower, a range of up to 523 kilometers, and a variety of sophisticated color options.

News.Az