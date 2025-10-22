Turkish president gifts TOGG electric car to Oman's sultan in Muscat

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented Sultan Haitham bin Tarik with Türkiye's nationally developed TOGG electric vehicle during his diplomatic visit to Oman's capital Muscat. The gift exchange followed official discussions between the leaders at Al Alam Palace, marking the final stop on Erdogan's comprehensive Gulf region diplomatic tour.

High-Level Bilateral Engagement

The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and other senior officials who participated in the welcoming ceremonies. The extensive ministerial representation underscored the importance Türkiye places on strengthening bilateral relations with Oman across multiple sectors including energy, trade, and defense cooperation.

TOGG Demonstration and Features

Following their private meeting, the Omani sovereign and Turkish president personally inspected the gifted electric vehicle in the palace courtyard. Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir provided Sultan Haitham with detailed technical specifications and performance characteristics of the domestically engineered automobile, showcasing Türkiye's advancing automotive manufacturing capabilities.

Diplomatic Context and Regional Relations

Oman represented the concluding destination of President Erdogan's three-day Gulf tour, which previously included official visits to Kuwait and Qatar. The Sultanate hosted an honorary dinner for the Turkish president following the day's diplomatic activities, reinforcing the strengthening partnership between Muscat and Ankara amid evolving regional dynamics.