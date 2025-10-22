Turkish president gifts TOGG electric car to Oman's sultan in Muscat
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Türkiye's domestically produced TOGG electric vehicle to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during his official visit to Oman.
The presentation occurred at Muscat's Al Alam Palace, concluding Erdogan's three-nation Gulf tour that included Kuwait and Qatar, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and other senior officials who participated in the welcoming ceremonies. The extensive ministerial representation underscored the importance Türkiye places on strengthening bilateral relations with Oman across multiple sectors including energy, trade, and defense cooperation.
Following their private meeting, the Omani sovereign and Turkish president personally inspected the gifted electric vehicle in the palace courtyard. Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir provided Sultan Haitham with detailed technical specifications and performance characteristics of the domestically engineered automobile, showcasing Türkiye's advancing automotive manufacturing capabilities.
Oman represented the concluding destination of President Erdogan's three-day Gulf tour, which previously included official visits to Kuwait and Qatar. The Sultanate hosted an honorary dinner for the Turkish president following the day's diplomatic activities, reinforcing the strengthening partnership between Muscat and Ankara amid evolving regional dynamics.